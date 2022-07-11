Police are investing a missing persons complaint involving a 14 year old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bristol Police Department is currently investigating a missing person complaint involving fourteen year old Yaritza Pedraza.

Pedraza is described as a White Hispanic Female, approximately 5′1″ tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds, according to police.

Pedraza has red hair and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and a gray zip up jacket.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860 584 3011.

