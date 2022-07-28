Three children and one woman have been found dead in a Danbury home

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Danbury Police Department is investigating after 3 juveniles and 1 adult were found dead in a home on Whaley St.

At approximately 6:33 pm officers responded to check a well-being call at 10 Whaley St. The caller was distraught and crying.

Upon arrival officers went inside the single family residence and discovered three deceased persons, all juveniles.

While conducting a further check of the premises they found a deceased female in a shed in the backyard.

The juveniles ranged in age from 5-12 years old.

Details are limited but police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

