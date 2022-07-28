Great Day CT
Three children and one woman have been found dead in a Danbury home

Danbury Police Department is investigating after 3 juveniles (between 5-12 y/o) and 1 adult found dead in a home on Whaley St.
Danbury Police Department is investigating after 3 juveniles (between 5-12 y/o) and 1 adult found dead in a home on Whaley St.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Danbury Police Department is investigating after 3 juveniles and 1 adult were found dead in a home on Whaley St.

At approximately 6:33 pm officers responded to check a well-being call at 10 Whaley St. The caller was distraught and crying.

Upon arrival officers went inside the single family residence and discovered three deceased persons, all juveniles.

While conducting a further check of the premises they found a deceased female in a shed in the backyard.

The juveniles ranged in age from 5-12 years old.

Details are limited but police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

