Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall

A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.

It happened on Friday and involved a shoplifting incident, police confirmed to Channel 3.

Four people in all were involved.

The officer was taken to Hartford Hospital in unknown condition.

There was no threat to the public, police said.

However, they said the scene remained active as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

