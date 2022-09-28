Regal Cinemas closes at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Regal Cinemas at Waterbury’s Brass Mill Center has closed for good.

The company confirmed the closure in a statement to Channel 3.

“Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located at Brass Mill. We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our guests and members in the Waterbury community and provide them with memorable cinema experiences,” the company said.

