Man killed in New Milford hit-and-run

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run in New Milford on Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as a 64-year-old male pedestrian.

They said he was hit by a northbound driver in the area of 177 Danbury Rd. around 9:25 p.m. The driver fled the scene.

When police arrived, they found the man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Witnesses told police that after he had been hit, the driver took off.

New Milford patrol officers reported that they found the vehicle involved at a nearby apartment complex. Its driver was identified.

A portion of Danbury Road was closed to drivers over the course of the investigation.

Neither the victim nor the driver were identified by police.

