Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man killed in New Milford hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a driver in New Milford the evening of Oct. 6.
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a driver in New Milford the evening of Oct. 6.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run in New Milford on Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as a 64-year-old male pedestrian.

They said he was hit by a northbound driver in the area of 177 Danbury Rd. around 9:25 p.m. The driver fled the scene.

When police arrived, they found the man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Witnesses told police that after he had been hit, the driver took off.

New Milford patrol officers reported that they found the vehicle involved at a nearby apartment complex. Its driver was identified.

A portion of Danbury Road was closed to drivers over the course of the investigation.

Neither the victim nor the driver were identified by police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An officer was shot in New Haven after the officer responded to a vehicle collision.
New Haven officer shot after responding to overnight collision
Hartford Marathon preps - WFSB
Runners, charities gear up for Eversource Hartford Marathon
Officer shot on Chapel Street in New Haven - WFSB
VIDEO: An officer is out of the hospital Friday morning after being shot in New Haven overnight
Stray bullet hits Hamden woman while she was in her home
Juvenile charged after bullet strikes woman inside Hamden home