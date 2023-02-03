Shooting in East Hartford under investigation
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford.
Police responded to Main Street near Route 44.
Reports of it came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said no arrests were made. They also were unable to confirm if anyone had been shot.
Channel 3 is working to learn more.
