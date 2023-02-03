Contests
Shooting in East Hartford under investigation

A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford.

Police responded to Main Street near Route 44.

Reports of it came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said no arrests were made. They also were unable to confirm if anyone had been shot.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

