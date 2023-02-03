Shooting in East Hartford under investigation

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford.

Police responded to Main Street near Route 44.

Reports of it came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said no arrests were made. They also were unable to confirm if anyone had been shot.

