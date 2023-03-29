Teen drowned while trying to run from Waterbury police

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A teen drowned after he tried to run away from police officers in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Authorities said a Waterbury officer was patrolling Grilleytown Road when they found an abandoned and stolen car out of Millerton, New York.

The officer later found a stolen car out of Ridgefield, police said. The car was occupied and parked on Sage Drive.

When the officer approached the car, four occupants got out and ran away, authorities said.

Police apprehended the driver, who they identified as a 14-year-old boy. Another occupant, who they identified as a 16-year-old boy, was also taken into custody.

Waterbury police said the two other occupants ran into woods nearby and entered Lakewood Lake.

One of the occupants, a 17-year-old boy, exited the reservoir and was taken into police custody, authorities said.

The other occupant who entered the reservoir could not be seen by police.

“Officers entered the water to attempt to make life saving efforts to locate the individual that entered the reservoir along with the assistance of the Waterbury Fire Department but were unsuccessful in locating this individual,” Waterbury police said.

The 17-year-old boy was then recovered by the Region 5 Dive team, police said. He was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“All of the occupants of the stolen motor vehicle resided in Waterbury and were known to the Waterbury PD for previous arrests,” police said.

Authorities said the three teen suspects who were taken into custody were charged with theft of a stolen motor vehicle and interfering with police.

The death of the 17-year-old boy is being investigated by Connecticut State Police.

