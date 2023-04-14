Candidates running for Hartford mayor speak at forum

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Election Day is still months away, but tonight we are hearing from the candidates running for mayor of Hartford.

A mayoral forum is happening right now in the capital city.

Eight candidates have announced they are running for mayor of Hartford.

They’re all speaking at mayoral forum hosted by the Upper Albany Merchants Association.

Last November, the current Mayor Luke Bronin announced he will not be seeking re-election.

In the months since the number of candidates vying for his position has grown.

All eight candidates will be discussing their vision for the city and why think they’re qualified for the job.

Tonight’s forum focuses on economic growth of small businesses and business revitalization.

The eight candidates running for mayor are:

Arunan Arulampalam, CEO of the Hartford Land Bank

Eric Coleman, Retired Supreme Court Judge

Renardo Dunn Junior, Pastor

John Fondara, Democratic State Senator

Tracy Funnye, lifelong Hartford resident

Giselle Jacobs, entrepreneur and activist

Nick LeBron, Hartford City Councilman

J. Stan McCauley, TV broadcaster

The forum began at 5 and will go until 7pm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.