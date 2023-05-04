U.S. marshals find CT fugitive under insulation in attic

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A fugitive sought by several police departments in Connecticut for various crimes, including murder, was caught on Thursday.

Omar Nelson, 22, had 10 warrants out for his arrest. One included a murder case out of New Haven.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, working with the Bridgeport Police Department, Norwalk Police Department, and West Haven Police Department, took him into custody.

They said Nelson was wanted for armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit assault with a weapon in West Haven.

The Bridgeport Police Department had five warrants for Nelson that charged him with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree reckless endangerment, and violation of probation.

Nelson was accused of killing a man on Jan. 4 in the 1400 block of Chapel Street New Haven.

On Jan. 7, investigators believed he used a handgun to rob a West Haven vape shop. Investigators said he shot at West Haven detectives as they attempted to apprehend him on Jan. 10.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force was requested to help find him.

The task force, New Haven police, Bridgeport police, and West Haven police found and apprehended Nelson at a home on East Main Street in Bridgeport.

They said he was in the attic and hid under insulation. Once in custody, he was transported to the New Haven Police Department.

