Fallen Bristol officers to be honored at National Law Enforcement Memorial

WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - Two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty will be recognized as heroes forever.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are set to be honored Saturday at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC.

It’s expected to be an emotional weekend for both families.

Hamzy and DeMonte will sit side-by-side at the memorial.

Viewers will be able to see both of their names etched into the monument.

Saturday night, they will be honored as tens of thousands of police officers from all over the country and all over the world will attend the vigil.

Officers from Connecticut also plan to be in attendance.

DeMonte and Hamzy laid down their lives in Oct. 2022. Bristol police said they were ambushed by a man who shot and killed them.

A third officer, Alec Iurato was also shot, but survived his injuries and was able to kill the man.

The event on Saturday, and the acknowledgement for the entire week, was not just about DeMonte and Hamzy.

It was about how they and the other fallen officers chose to live.

Channel 3 saw hundreds of officers visit the memorial over the course of the week.

Dozens of members from the Bristol Police Department who knew and loved Hamzy and DeMonte were expected to arrive in DC on Friday.

