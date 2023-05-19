About 1000 police vacancies in CT as departments add new recruits

(WFSB) – It was a big day for some of Connecticut’s newest state troopers.

The latest class graduated Thursday morning.

It comes at a time when police departments around the state are dealing with staffing shortages and openings.

Taking their oath, seven New Haven police recruits are ready to start their journey.

For Jamil Saffa, it’s one he’s dreamed about since he was young.

“As far as I remember, 13 years old, I’ve always wanted to be a part of law enforcement, help the community, to give back,” Saffa said.

The Hamden man is part of a new recruit class, in which each member speaks at least one second language.

The department is committed to diversity, inclusion and building the community’s trust.

“We need people that can be part of a team, put aside their own needs for the needs of others,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

But PoliceApp.com, which is the recruiting and testing company used by the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, said there’s still about 1000 police vacancies across the state.

“There’s so many different positions. I’ll even recruit for other towns, we just want good people to become officers because we’re short and we need the help,” Jacobson said.

In New Haven these recruits will join 28 already in the academy, but there’s still 76 openings. Plenty of police departments around the state do.

Thursday in New Britain, 35 new Connecticut state troopers took their oath.

Since 2019 Connecticut has hired nearly 400 new troopers, and the governor’s proposed budget includes money to hire an additional 255 new troopers over the next two years.

But the issue is attracting potential candidates.

To help, earlier this year, the legislature approved a new state police contract with wage increases, lump sum bonus payments and increased funding for college tuition reimbursements.

“This is the first class we’re now adding on to our core of State Police, going forward and what a difference that makes,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Whether they’re getting their badge pinned or a new recruit just beginning, being able to make a difference is why they signed up.

“I want to be out there to help those that are in need of help,” Saffa said.

