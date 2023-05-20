Contests
Hairless cat, Princess, to be reunited with owner after being stolen and sold to woman in Massachusetts

24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves (right) and 20-year-old Zyair Lopez (left)
24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves (right) and 20-year-old Zyair Lopez (left)(Shelton Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A hairless cat who was stolen back in January will be reunited with her owner later today.

On January 22nd, Shelton Police responded to a burglary in a hotel room.

There were no apparent signs of forced entry but several items were stolen, including the victim’s hairless cat Princess.

Two people were arrested in February, 20-year-old Zyair Lopez and 24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves, after a thorough investigation.

Unfortunately, Princess was not found.

The pair were charged with burglary 3rd degree, larceny 3rd degree, conspiracy to commit burglary 3rd degree, and conspiracy to commit larceny 3rd degree.

This week, a woman from Massachusetts called detectives saying she bought a hairless cat in Bridgeport and learned it may have been the stolen cat, Princess.

Detectives met with the woman today and she turned over the cat.

Police were then able to confirm that it was Princess.

Police say Princess will be reunited with her owner later today.

“We appreciate the integrity of the female who purchased the cat for $1,300 and notified police once she learned the cat was stolen so the animal could go back to the rightful owner,” police said.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances regarding the sale of the stolen cat.

Stolen cat to be reunited with owner.
Stolen cat to be reunited with owner.(Shelton Police Department)

