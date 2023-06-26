AAA: Record-breaking travel volumes expected July 4th weekend

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend*, setting a new record for the holiday.

Domestic travel over the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022. This year’s projection surpasses the previous July 4th weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.

In Connecticut, AAA predicts almost 664,000 residents will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend, an increase of 4.7% over 2022 and the highest on record.

Across New England almost 2.8 million will travel for the holiday, up 4.7% since last year reaching a new record high.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

Across the Constitution State, over 580,000 people (87.4%) will drive to their destination, an increase of 3.1% over 2022 and a new record high.

2023 Projected Independence Day Holiday Travelers – Connecticut (AAA)

Throughout New England, more than 2.4 million travelers will drive to their destination, up 3.1% over last year and surpassing the previous record set in 2021.

Nationally, this July 4th weekend is expected to set a new record for the number of Americans traveling by car for the holiday.

AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019.

This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4th, 2022.

Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.

Air travel is also expected to set a new record both nationally and in Connecticut, AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2% over 2022 and 6.6% over 2019.

The previous July 4th weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is an impressive 8.2% - the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.

In Connecticut, over 50,700 will fly to their holiday destination, an increase of 11% compared to last year and the highest number on record accounting for almost 8% of those traveling.

Across New England a record high 209,000 will travel by air for the holiday, up 11% year over year.

Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24% over last year.

While more travelers are turning to these modes this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019′s total of 3.54 million.

In Connecticut , other modes of transportation is up over 28% compared to last year as almost 34,500 travelers go by bus, cruise, train or a combination of modes.

In New England, 144,000 will use other modes of transportation for their travel needs, up more than 28% year over year.

“With record-breaking travelers expected on the road this holiday weekend, drivers should prepare for above-average delays to their favorite destinations,” Noble added. “Using traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services are key to minimizing holiday travel traffic frustrations this Independence Day.”

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car (AAA)

