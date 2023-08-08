Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Cattle escape owners in Burlington area

Cattle were on the loose in the Burlington area on Aug. 7.
Cattle were on the loose in the Burlington area on Aug. 7.(Burlington & Canton Animal Control / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Some cattle escaped their owners in the Burlington area, according to animal control.

Burlington & Canton Animal Control posted to social medial on Monday that three cattle were on the loose.

It said that the black Angus cattle escaped while the owners tried to load them up, they broke through a fence.

Residents on George Washington Turnpike, Angela’s Way, and Taine Mountain were warned to not approach them if seen.

Animal control said the animals aren’t necessarily aggressive, but it wouldn’t describe them as friendly.

Anyone who sees them was urged to call animal control at 860-960-6600 or Burlington police at 860-673-4856.

“We are working directly with owners to safely contain and return all three to their home,” animal control said.

The last sighting was near Taine Mountain and Perry Drive.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
Colin Coyle, 18, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding.
18-year-old arrested after speeding at 110 mph in West Hartford
tracking rain Tuesday AM - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Humid & Some Storms Today
New Haven incident - WFSB
Body found in front of soup kitchen in New Haven
Free school meal program expansion
CT’s free school meals plan expanded

Latest News

Police said these two men were involved in a Wolcott liquor store theft that happened the...
Two men sought for Wolcott liquor store theft
tracking rain Tuesday AM - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Humid & Some Storms Today
Your Aug. 8 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Tuesday morning update
cybersecurity - WFSB
East Lyme High School teams up with National Guard for cybersecurity class