Cattle escape owners in Burlington area

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Some cattle escaped their owners in the Burlington area, according to animal control.

Burlington & Canton Animal Control posted to social medial on Monday that three cattle were on the loose.

It said that the black Angus cattle escaped while the owners tried to load them up, they broke through a fence.

Residents on George Washington Turnpike, Angela’s Way, and Taine Mountain were warned to not approach them if seen.

Animal control said the animals aren’t necessarily aggressive, but it wouldn’t describe them as friendly.

Anyone who sees them was urged to call animal control at 860-960-6600 or Burlington police at 860-673-4856.

“We are working directly with owners to safely contain and return all three to their home,” animal control said.

The last sighting was near Taine Mountain and Perry Drive.

