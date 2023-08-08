Mosquitoes in 9 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

(WFSB) - The amount of wet weather and humidity this summer has created a perfect storm for mosquitoes.

West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in nine Connecticut towns:

Branford

East Haddam

East Haven

Fairfield

New Canaan

South Windsor

Stamford

Wallingford

Wethersfield

The East Shore Health District is reminding its residents of how to protect yourself and limit the number of mosquitoes around you.

Alexander McDonald works at a farm across the street from his Branford home on Hosley Avenue.

A group of mosquitoes gathered at a trap site on his road tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

“That’s scary, definitely scary especially with all the rain falling and stuff,” said McDonald.

He added that wet weather combined with the woods and lake near his home create a hot spot for mosquitoes.

“There’s quite bit of mosquitoes, if you’re out at night you’ll see them,” McDonald said.

Shannon Prindle runs a daycare in East Haven, another area where the West Nile Virus was detected.

“Yeah that’s pretty scary actually so I’ll have to let parents know,” Prindle said.

To help stay protected, the East Shore District Health Department recommends:

Minimize time spent outdoors around dusk and dawn

Use mosquito repellant containing DEET

Eliminate standing water on your property

Empty out any plastic pools, garbage cans or anything that collects water

The department also funds a larvicide program that uses an insecticide to help control the mosquito population.

Prindle hopes her methods of mitigation will help protect herself and her daycare.

“We use bug spray and use little stickers that are bug deterrent but I don’t know it’s something to think about now,” said Prindle.

There have not been any human cases of West Nile Virus in Connecticut this season.

The health department collects mosquito samples every 10 days.

To keep up to date on if West Nile Virus has been detected in your community and how to protect yourself, click HERE.

