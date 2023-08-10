Hacker stole more than $6 million from New Haven Public Schools

NEW HAVEN CT, (WFSB) - New Haven Public Schools is dealing with a very costly cyberattack.

The school system was down over $6 million after a hacker got into an email account and stole the money.

City officials announced their investigation Thursday.

The hacker gained access to this email account in May, officials said. They successfully stole money through electronic transfers six times.

“In each of the instances hackers inserted themselves into the conversations and using the chief operating officers email impersonated the COO and several vendors,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Police are now working with the FBI to find out who did this, and they don’t believe any city employees were involved.

So far, the city has recovered $3.6 million that was stolen.

