Beagle puppy gets new ‘leash’ on life after being rescued from 122 degree car

Puppy Rescued by East Haven Fire Department
Puppy Rescued by East Haven Fire Department(East Haven Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A beagle is getting a new “leash” on life after being rescued from a hot car in East Haven.

The beagle was rescued last week from a locked car that was over 120 degrees, according to East Haven Mayor Joseph A. Carfora.

The 6-month-old puppy was found by a citizen near Town Beach, according to Channel 3′s partner Patch. The fire department was contacted after an animal control officer couldn’t find the car’s owner.

Town officials say the puppy was surrendered to East Haven animal control officer Emily Higgins after the rescue.

Mayor Carfora took a liking to the puppy and received several calls requesting that the town adopt him.

Police Chief Ed Lenon and Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli liked the idea and ultimately decided that pup would call the fire headquarters home.

“He has a great temperament and will get along with the on-duty crews as well as be an ambassador to the department at public education and community events,” said Mayor Carfora.

The puppy is going to be a Station Support Dog, which serves as a way for firefighters to cope with the stressors of the job and mitigate the effects of post-traumatic stress.

“Our ‘yet to be named’ puppy will live among the crews and will serve as a welcomed and friendly distraction from the trauma experienced in the course of their duties. Vet care, food and other expenses will be funded through donations,” said Chief Marcarelli.

The name of the puppy is being left to an online vote.

You can vote for a name here!

The potential names are:

- Cinder

- Jake (a common name for firefighters)

- Spartan

- Riggs (common name for a fire truck)

- Ash

