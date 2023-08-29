UConn Sports
UConn men’s hockey promotes Tyler Helton to associate head coach

By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - A familiar face received a big promotion behind the bench at the University of Connecticut.

Tyler Helton has been elevated to associate head coach heading into the 2023-2024 season, according to a release from UConn Athletics.

Helton, a Colorado Springs, CO. native, suited up for UConn in 2013 when he played for the Huskies as a freshman. He later joined Mike Cavanaugh’s coaching staff, as a student and graduate assistant.

He is now entering his fifth season as a coach on the men’s hockey staff.

“Since he has joined our program, Tyler’s contributions to UConn hockey have been immeasurable”, Cavanaugh said in a release from UConn Athletics on Tuesday afternoon.

“He is a great young coach in the sport. I am thrilled to announce his new role and have him as a part of my staff”.

Helton replaced Brandon Buckley in 2018, who departed Storrs to work at Boston College in Chestnut Hill.

“I would like to thank Coach Cavanaugh and David Benedict for all the support they have given through the process and for entrusting me with this responsibility”, Helton stated in the release.

“UConn has been my home since 2013, and I am glad I can continue to work at such an amazing university”.

The men’s ice hockey season begins on Saturday, October 14th, when the Huskies host Holy Cross in a non-conference match-up. The first Hockey East tilt is on Saturday, October 28th, against UMass Lowell at Toscano Ice Forum in Storrs.

Information about men’s ice hockey tickets for the upcoming season can be found here.

