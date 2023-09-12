UConn men’s hockey picked 5th in Hockey East preseason poll

(WFSB) - The Hockey East preseason coaches poll was released on Tuesday morning.

UConn men’s hockey was predicted to finish the regular season in fifth place, trailing Northeastern University in fourth and Merrimack College in third.

Boston University topped the poll, receiving nine of eleven first-place votes; Boston College was voted runner-up with two.

Both squads suit up for at least one game this season against UConn in Storrs.

The Eagles travel to face the Huskies on November 18th, while the Terriers visit much later in the season on February 23rd.

The first Hockey East matchup at Toscano Family Ice Forum this season is against Merrimack on November 10th.

Tickets for these games and all matchups this season can be found here.

