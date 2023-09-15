Concerns after report says over-the-counter decongestant does not work

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There is more fallout tonight after a stunning report showed a popular over-the-counter decongestant that many use, does not work.

Some are wondering what options they will be left with as cold and flu season arrives.

“Phenylephrine doesn’t work. Many people knew for a long time, it doesn’t do much. I’ve tried it. It doesn’t do much,” said Dr. Joshua Copell, Yale Medicine Professor.

An FDA panel recently made public that phenylephrine, an ingredient used in cold and allergy medicines like Sudafed and Nyquil, is ineffective.

It is also concerning for pregnant women, who, before the news, thought those medicines were a safe alternative.

“Phenylephrine was used as a substitute for pseudoephedrine because it was moved behind the counter, because it can also be turned into illicit drugs. Drug companies wanted something similar to put in their medicine, and that’s what they hit on, even though it doesn’t work,” Dr. Copell said.

“Why are you putting something in your body that you don’t need? So if we could get rid of it, that’d be nice,” said Shreya Wairagade, Rocky Hill.

Dr. Copel, a high-risk OBGYN with Yale Medicine, says for pregnant women specifically, as we enter into the fall season, there are other modern medicine options to relieve cold symptoms.

“If you’re congested there are nasal sprays that can loosen things up and help you blow your nose better,” Dr. Copel said. “Beyond that it’s chicken soup, tea and cough drops.”

The FDA says a handful of over-the-counter medicines may now be forced to come off the shelves

However, alternative options should still be available, including the flu shot, which is encouraged and safe for both mom and baby.

