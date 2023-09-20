UConn hockey already hitting the ice in new arena

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s and women’s hockey teams start their seasons in two weeks.

They players are already on the ice for the first full season in their hockey arena, the Toscano Family Ice Forum.

Coach Mike Cavanaugh spoke about what it meant to be in the new building, full time.

“As you just alluded to, it doesn’t take much to walk in,” Cavanaugh told Channel 3. “You’ll understand that it’s a state-of-the-art facility and tremendous resource for our players [who] want to develop as hockey players and people, from the weight room to the hydrotherapy to the locker rooms, to the experience. It’s just a first rate in college. That being said, I think it’s a great tribute to the program and the players. It came before them to put in a lot of hard work into the program to the point where it was it was necessary to build a building like this to keep competing at a high-level.”

Both teams open their season in the new building next month.

