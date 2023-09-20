UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn hockey already hitting the ice in new arena

The University of Connecticut men’s and women’s hockey teams start their seasons in two weeks.
By Joe Zone
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s and women’s hockey teams start their seasons in two weeks.

They players are already on the ice for the first full season in their hockey arena, the Toscano Family Ice Forum.

Coach Mike Cavanaugh spoke about what it meant to be in the new building, full time.

“As you just alluded to, it doesn’t take much to walk in,” Cavanaugh told Channel 3. “You’ll understand that it’s a state-of-the-art facility and tremendous resource for our players [who] want to develop as hockey players and people, from the weight room to the hydrotherapy to the locker rooms, to the experience. It’s just a first rate in college. That being said, I think it’s a great tribute to the program and the players. It came before them to put in a lot of hard work into the program to the point where it was it was necessary to build a building like this to keep competing at a high-level.”

Both teams open their season in the new building next month.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Sept. 20. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

Latest News

Military vets to be honored at Saturday’s UConn game
Mike Cavanaugh - UConn hockey
UConn hockey already hitting the ice
Mora with vet helmet - WFSB
Military vets to be honored at Saturday’s UConn game
UConn’s head football coach is reminding fans that last year’s team also got off to a horrible...
No. 18 Duke looms with UConn trying to come out of 0-3 hole