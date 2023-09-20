UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn men’s hockey sets sights on national tournament appearance

The UConn Huskies.
The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Joe Zone
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn men’s hockey fell short of reaching the national tournament last season, losing to UMass Lowell in the hockey quarterfinals.

By most accounts, the season was a success. The Huskies had back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in their history. They finished in the top 20 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in their history.

With that kind of success comes the expectation of more success.

“Coach is always saying, pressure is a privilege. People are kind of relying on you to produce something. It means that you’re in a good place,” said Hudson Shandor.

Shandor is a team captain, one of four seniors on a team loaded with experience.

Jake Flynn is one of the three graduate students on UConn who decided to come back for one more try.

“We’re ready to win here. I’ve got one year to do it, this is the year we’re gonna do it, so why wouldn’t you want to come back?” said Flynn.

The trophy case is filled with the program’s history, some of the awards they have won. The national championship trophy is missing.

“You know we played Northeastern here on opening night, we had a lead in the third period, and we lost that game. We had a lead against Quinnipiac in the Connecticut tournament and lost that game,” said head coach Mike Cavanaugh. “If we win those two games, we’re in the national tournament.”

The next step for UConn is getting to that national tournament.

They have skill, speed, size and experience.

In the first hockey preseason poll, the Huskies were picked to finish fourth in their conference.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Sept. 20. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

Latest News

Military vets to be honored at Saturday’s UConn game
Mike Cavanaugh - UConn hockey
UConn hockey already hitting the ice in new arena
Mike Cavanaugh - UConn hockey
UConn hockey already hitting the ice
Mora with vet helmet - WFSB
Military vets to be honored at Saturday’s UConn game