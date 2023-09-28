Brothers arrested for armed robbery at an East Haven smoke shop
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two brothers are facing charges after an armed robbery at an East Haven smoke shop, according to police.
It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:05 p.m., authorities said.
An employee at the Planet ZAZA Smoke Shop on Foxon Road called 911 to report two suspects who robbed the business. One brandished a knife and the other brandished a machete, police said.
The suspects fled westbound on Foxon Road after the robbery.
Police learned 20-year-old Anthony Longo and 21-year-old Ronnie Longo entered the shop and tried to make a purchase with a credit card. The card got declined.
“The pair can be seen on video surveillance leaving the store still in possession of the items they attempted to purchase without paying, which prompted several store employees to follow after them,” East Haven police said.
Authorities said a fight broke out in the parking lot. Ronnie Longo swung a knife at the employees before fleeing with his brother.
A second incident happened soon after, East Haven police said.
“Ronnie and Anthony returned to the business, this time with Ronnie in possession of a large Machete. Ronnie Longo can be seen chasing an employee who was in possession of store merchandise through the parking lot,” said police. “The employee dropped the bag as he ran away from Longo, who picked up the bag and fled westbound on Foxon Road.”
No serious injuries were reported, according to police.
Ronnie Longo led officers on a foot chase through several backyards, police said. He was taken into custody after being found in the woods near Michael Street. Anthony Longo was already in custody.
“The Machete used in the robbery was located by Officer Stephen Marsico’s K9 partner Mack a short distance from where Ronnie Longo was apprehended,” said East Haven police.
Ronnie Longo was charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace second-degree, interfering / resisting arrest, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit larceny sixth-degree, threatening second-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, and criminal attempt of assault first-degree.
Ronnie Longo was held on a $50,000 bond, police said.
Anthony Longo was charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace second-degree, interfering / resisting arrest, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit larceny sixth-degree, and assault third-degree.
Anthony Longo was held on a $5,000 bond.
East Haven police addressed complaints of marijuana products being sold illegally at the ZAZ Smoke Shop:
