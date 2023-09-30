UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Western Connecticut hit with flooding

Rain causing Housatonic River to swell
By Audrey Russo
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - Rain has been pouring down on people all day in Litchfield, Fairfield and New Haven counties.

The flooding has caused the Housatonic River to swell.

“Really torrential water coming down so I figured I’d come over to take a look,” said Alan Nelson, who came to watch the river.

The Stevenson Dam in Oxford was showing off the strongest of the Housatonic River’s potential with 24,600 cubic feet flowing per second.

The National Weather Service expecting it to reach 11.2 feet, or just over flood level, by the evening.

“It’s amazing the picture you see out here, the water coming down and the mist flying up. Beautiful!” Nelson said.

Across the river in Shelton, water was less a sight to see and more of an obstacle to dodge.

People along the riverfront development “The Maples” maneuvered their cars as water rose over the central road.

“Very fast, I was shocked,” said Judy McGuire, a resident. “Our catwalk part of it is under water.”

If the river’s rise can be recorded in feet, it can also be measured in floating garbage bins and washed out driveways.

For those directly on the Housatonic’s banks, this is nothing new.

“It goes with the turf,” said McGuire.

Folks living in The Maples have dealt with flooding before, but for those in other areas with a flood warning it’s flood covered roads are a still a concern.

Do not drive over flood waters.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two vehicles collided head-on.
Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver seriously hurt in overnight crash
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said periods of heavy rain are expected to last through Friday night.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert continues due to heavy rainfall & flooding
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
N'Shon Cherry, 20, and Erica Cherry 40, were charged for the death of Dnazia Uzzle.
Two arrested following death of 17-year-old girl in New London

Latest News

UConn president inaugurated
UConn’s new president officially takes office
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said periods of heavy rain are expected to last through Friday night.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert continues due to heavy rainfall & flooding
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes
Avon bakery celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with ‘Traylor’ themed cupcakes