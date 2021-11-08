(WFSB) – Connecticut’s Christmas Tree growers are ready for another “robust” season. However, with supply chain issues customers will end up spending more for artificial and real trees. The largest supplier of artificial trees, Balsam Hill, imports from China and Europe. Due to supply chain issues, they are only able to supply 43% of trees. Compared to local grown trees on the other hand are 100% available, only if customers get them early enough.
Farmers are anticipating another banner year after last year’s “brisk” rush of post-Thanksgiving customers. “Had to cut it off ya because we were afraid that we would oversell and we wouldn’t have enough trees for the regular customers this year,” Bud Lescoe says. Lescoe is the owner of BK Tree Farm in Lebanon. He sells about 300 tress a year. Lescoe knows wholesalers cannot deliver because of suuply chain issues, so he needs to think ahead for future crops.
“There was a shortage. It was hard to get trees for next year’s planting,” says Lescoe.
“There is a limited supply of trees this year, or maybe a certain variety might be limited because of the over sales last year,” Kathy Kogut explains. Kogut is the executive director of Connecticut Christmas Tre Growers Association. Last year’s buying spree started early, meaning those who waited were left with slim pickings. “There’s a shortage so we had to pretty much pick what was left out in the field. [This year] we’re going to go early,” customer, Janise Sandman of Oakdale says.
Allyn Brown, a farmer at Maple Lane Farms, says the pandemic is likely responsible for the uptick in “farmed” tree sales. “Supply problem, you know they only grow a foot a year. It’s not like you can ramp up production and increase your numbers for next year,” Browns says. Supply chain issues are also causing a shortage for artificial trees. Most artificial trees come from China and Europe.
Most growers will open the day after Thanksgiving. Customers can expect to spend $50 or more this season for a live tree.
