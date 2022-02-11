PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An East Hartford man was charged after police say he was involved in several car thefts.
19-year-old Malik Walker was charged with first degree larceny.
Plainfield Police say these car thefts Walker was allegedly apart of happened in both Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Walker became known to police after investigators pulled his DNA from a stolen car that was recovered in East Hartford.
Authorities noted that the car had been reported stolen out of Plainfield.
Walker was already behind bars at the Mansfield Youth Institution on unrelated charges when he was charged by Plainfield Police.
He is being held on a $30,000 bond and faced a judge Thursday in Danielson Superior Court.
I guess Manson Youth Institution rather than "Mansfield". That would be in Cheshire, CT.
