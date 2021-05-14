(WFSB) -- Looking for ways to spend your weekend? Not sure what to do with the family?
There are all sorts of things happening across the state.
The first idea is sure to be a ‘reel’ blast.
The ‘Fishing For Fun’ event is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Windsor.
It’s an outdoor gala of activities for children pre-k to grade 6.
Cast away your worries and go fishing for prizes, or maybe you want to express your artistic side.
There's shad painting for that, along with cooking demonstrations and so much more.
For more details, click here.
Next up, how does free art supplies sound?
Children of all ages can benefit from this event.
On Saturday, Artists for World Peace, a non-profit out of Middletown, is hosting ‘Buckets of Love.’
The first 400 children to arrive will receive a free beach bucket filled with art materials.
In addition to the giveaway, show off your good side with some self-portrait paintings, or just stick around for the snacks, and other surprises to celebrate children's creativity.
The event starts at 11 a.m. at Amazing Grace at 16 Stack St., in Middletown.
For more info, click here.
And finally, one for the foodies.
New England Food Truck Fests are back for the season.
This Saturday, from 12 to 7 p.m., tickle those taste buds with a whole spread of different eats.
Up to 20 of the best food trucks from Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts are taking over Roseland Park in Woodstock.
When your bellies are full, lay down a blanket and enjoy live music by local bands.
Parking and entry are both free, but any donations will go towards Roseland Park.
For details, click here.
