GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) -- Health officials in Griswold are alerting residents after a feral cat in town tested positive for rabies.
The cat was found on Jan. 9 in the area of Route 201, Glasgo Road.
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people, health officials said.
They add that people are urged to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild animals.
Rabies is mostly spread by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs can become infected and spread the virus.
The virus lives in saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread by scratches or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes.
Anyone with questions or information should contact Uncas Health District at (860) 823-1189 or NECCOG Animal Control at (860) 774-1253.
