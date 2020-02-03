HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brewery in Hartford said it is reviewing its online procedures after a private social media message by a co-owner went public.
The co-owner of the Hanging Hills Brewing Company targeted and threatened conservative media personality Andy Ngo.
RELATED: Brewery faces backlash for threatening social media messages
Sunday, the brewery released a statement on Facebook.
The company took ownership of the controversy; however, it said it couldn't change what happened.
The brewery said it was intended as a joke.
The co-owner wrote from the brewery's account "us far left breweries will be sure to throw milkshakes (IPAs) at your dumb face should you ever walk into the pub."
The message referenced a protest where milkshakes with fast-drying cement were thrown at protesters in Portland, OR back in June.
Hanging Hills experienced backlash.
The brewery responded on Sunday with a public post.
“Unfortunately due to poor judgement and without full ownership knowledge, Hanging Hills has engaged in tweets with Andy Ngo that resulted in an expression of violence," the response said. "The ownership of Hanging Hills strongly disapproves of this political discourse and apologizes directly to Andy Ngo who most certainly did not deserve any expression of ill will. We also apologize to his followers and our customers who were justifiably offended."
The brewery said it never meant to insult anyone and that it's regretful and embarrassed.
It said it will take swift action once it has all of the facts.
The brewery said it honors and respects everyone and their viewpoints.
(1) comment
Intolerance by the Left is getting out of hand. They're acting like supremacists.
