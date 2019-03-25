NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers have scheduled a roundtable to discuss gun violence.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal will join Rep. Jahana Hayes for a discussion with teachers, students and school administrators.
The focus will be keeping guns out of classrooms.
The lawmakers said they will gather feedback and provide an update on their work in Washington to reduce gun violence.
Next week, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on gun violence.
However, Murphy, Blumenthal and Hayes said Senate Republicans continue to refuse to consider background checks legislation.
Earlier this month, Murphy and Hayes introduced legislation to prevent U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos from using federal funds to arm teachers.
In January, Murphy said he reintroduced the Background Check Expansion Act, co-sponsored by Blumenthal, to expand federal background checks to all gun sales.
Hayes voted for the House background checks bill, which passed earlier this month.
Blumenthal has co-sponsored, with Republican Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, bipartisan legislation that would allow courts to issue Extreme Risk Protection Orders removing firearms from individuals who are a danger to themselves or others.
The roundtable began at New Britain High School at 9:30 a.m.
