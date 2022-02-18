HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a shooting in Hartford late Thursday night.
Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Jeffrey Acoff.
They said they responded to the area of 42 Earle St. on a report of a party shot.
When they got there, they found Acoff unresponsive on a sidewalk and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Acoff was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hartford police's major crimes and crime scene divisions took over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to give police a call.
