STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Stonington on Nov. 13, and EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Cheshire, Branford, and Plainfield.
This is the first tornado Connecticut has seen in November since 1950.
The EF-1 touched down on Robinson Street.
Several hardwood trees were uprooted or snapped about halfway up the trunk.
Several trampolines were lifted, with one becoming stuck on a powerline approximately 20 feet in the air.
On Robinson Street and Crossroad Race Street, a metal shed was lifted and flipped before being crushed by a large maple branch.
Several street signs were also snapped at their base.
The tornado continued northeast into Westerly, Rhode Island.
Once there it crossed RI 78 onto center street, where around 20 large, healthy hardwood trees were uprooted.
A wood outbuilding was also flipped onto its side. The tornado stopped at Hillview Drive.
Cleanup is underway in Stonington after an EF-1 tornado touched down.
Justin Whalen said, “it sounded like a freight train coming through.”
Whalen said he took his kids in the basement to wait out the storm.
When it passed, they found a toppled tree in their yard.
“With all the noise from the storm I honestly didn’t hear the tree fall and then the neighbors they told me the tree fell in the backyard, so we came out here to look at it. We couldn’t believe it,” said Whalen.
Just down Robinson Street, even more damage.
“Down the street was on fire, where the tree had fallen onto the transformers and it was burning that up,” said Whalen
Cameron Goudailler was home during the storm.
He said he’s never seen damage quite like this, “I hear a big loud crack. The power cuts out.”
“It was total shock because even through hurricanes here we never got anything that bad,” Goudailler continued.
Luckily no one was injured, and no homes were seriously damaged on Robinson Street.
One of the EF-0 tornadoes began near Pine Orchard and Oak Hollow Roads in Branford and continued Northeast.
It uprooted hardwood trees, showing evidence of a convergent damage pattern.
The damage path widened at the Francis Walsh intermediate school field, where several light tower generators were all toppled by straight line winds while the eastern 100 yards of this area along sunset hill drive continued to show a convergent damage pattern.
The tornado continued on toward the top of Whiting Hill Road, where the path and the most intense damage happened.
The damage path continued northeast to Gould Road.
The tornado lifted just before reaching the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike.
The EF-0 tornado in Cheshire was a narrow tornado.
It's path began along Mountain Road just south of Higgins Rd.
It continued northeast, with sporadic tree damage.
There was more significant tree damage on the grounds of the Legion of Christ College Of Humanities on Oak Rd.
The tornado uprooted hardwood trees along Warren St.
The damage path continued northeast to the back of the Main St Caffe and along W Main St.
It continued to the intersection of George Ave. and Mueller Ave. where a SUV and a RV were crushed.
The damage path became more sporadic and ended near Fairwood Dr.
[Storm Survey] Based on radar evidence and generous footage from our Media partners, we are able to confirm a third tornado yesterday, November 13th, from Plainfield CT to Foster RI. #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/uylGIXtKp3— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 15, 2021
The EF-0 that touched down in Plainfield, Connecticut uprooted several hardwood trees on a hilltop on Sterling Hill Rd near Goshen Rd.
The tornado then moved northeast into Rhode Island.
It made intermittent contact with the ground for 6 miles,
Then the tornado stopped at the Cucumber Hill Farm in Foster Rhode Island.
