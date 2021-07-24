NEW BRITIAN, CT. (WFSB) - The City of New Britain and Mayor Erin E. Stewart are looking for artists to submit proposals for a commemorative sesquicentennial painting, celebrating 150 years of New Britain’s history, culture, and residents.
The painting will be displayed in New Britain’s City Hall.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for local and area artists to highlight New Britain and the countless contributions our community has made over the last 150 years, said Mayor Stewart. “There’s an amazing array of talent in the area and we are proud to offer this call for art as part of our sesquicentennial celebration.”
The selected artist will receive an initial $500 proposal award, and the commission will pay $2,000 for the painting.
It will be displayed in public on the first floor of City Hall.
The city will also display submissions, not selected for commission, on the second floor of New Britain’s City Hall from September 2021 through September 2022 as part of the city’s Art in the Heart series.
The Mayor’s Office and the Commission on the Arts will host an opening reception on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the exhibition.
Artists with a connection to New Britain, such as living or working in the city, are urged to apply, but it is not a requirement.
To apply, send a cv or resume in Word or PDF formats and the proposal of your work to Brock Weber at brock.weber@newbritainct.gov.
The deadline for submissions is August 10, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Proposals should include an overview of the history, culture, and/or individuals being highlighted in the work and a detailed rendering of the proposed painting.
The Commission will review all submissions and a slate of finalists will be presented to the Mayor who will select the winning artist.
The winning artist will be notified by August 13, 2021.
Direct questions to brock.weber@newbritainct.gov or 860-826-3303
