HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was shot and killed behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wethersfield Avenue.
The victim died from his injuries after suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police have not released additional details about the age or identity of the victim.
Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Jorge Alicea.
Alicea was riding his bike through the parking lot of the school when he was shot.
"We do have our capital city cameras out here as well as private security, so we will be reviewing that and it will be a long and extensive investigation," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
School was not in session at the time of the shooting.
This marks the 14th homicide of the year in Hartford.
This is the third shooting in Hartford since Thursday morning. This is also the ninth shooting over the past week in the city.
"It's been challenging, with the hot weather months, we see a spike in all volume calls, not just calls of violence. So, the chief and mayor have allocated every resource we need. We also work with other state and federal partners to address any spikes of violence, so we will address it in the best way we can," Cicero said.
Police released 911 calls from the incident.
As an eyewitness called 911, Todd Guertin saw police rushing to the area.
He was shocked to learn that the victim was his good friend.
"He was a good kid. He was always focused on taking care of his family, taking care of his kids. Really good kid, good soul," Guertin said.
Alicea's friends left candles in the parking lot where he was killed.
Guertin said Alicea has two young daughters and was about to become a father for the third time.
"Me even being here right now is just like a surprise. Like I feel like it's not even real," Guertin said.
This time last year, Hartford police were also dealing with their 14th homicide of the year.
