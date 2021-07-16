HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three days of food trucks continues in Hartford on Friday.
The Riverfront Food Truck Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza on Columbus Boulevard in Hartford.
Along with an array of food trucks, there's a DJ, musical acts and face art.
The festival started on Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Participating food trucks include:
- Bloom Kitchen & Co
- Bricins Festival Foods
- Chompers
- Clyde’s Cupcakes
- Dude’s Donuts
- Fried Oreos
- Lemonade Grenade
- Macken’s Sliders
- Maui Wowi
- Poutine Gourmet
- Val’s Vittles
- Villa of Lebanon
- Wing It On Wheels
- Wings & Kabobs
More information on the Riverfront Food Truck Festival can be found on its website here.
