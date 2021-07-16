HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three days of food trucks continues in Hartford on Friday.

The Riverfront Food Truck Festival kicked off on Thursday. This is a photo of the event from 2018.

The Riverfront Food Truck Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza on Columbus Boulevard in Hartford.

Along with an array of food trucks, there's a DJ, musical acts and face art.

The festival started on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Participating food trucks include:

  • Bloom Kitchen & Co
  • Bricins Festival Foods
  • Chompers
  • Clyde’s Cupcakes
  • Dude’s Donuts
  • Fried Oreos
  • Lemonade Grenade
  • Macken’s Sliders
  • Maui Wowi
  • Poutine Gourmet
  • Val’s Vittles
  • Villa of Lebanon
  • Wing It On Wheels
  • Wings & Kabobs

More information on the Riverfront Food Truck Festival can be found on its website here.

