WFSB- Looking to make the perfect Thanksgiving side dish? Look no further than the Sweet Potato AU Gratin dish! Chef Franco of Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill has the perfect recipe for your holiday meal!
Sweet Potato Au Gratin
Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill
Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
1 cup milk
2 cups heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon fresh ginger puree
3 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced thin with mandolin (approx. 12 sweet potatoes, depending on size)
1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
For Gratin:
2 tablespoons butter, cut into chunks
Butter (for baking dish)
1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
Directions
In a large sauce pan, combine milk, cream, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, salt and pepper. Gently fold in the sweet potatoes, bring it to a simmer and allow sauce to thicken. Preheat the oven to 350F.
Butter a 3-quart baking dish. Combine the bread crumbs, butter and cheeses to make the gratin topping. Transfer the potato mixture to the baking dish and sprinkle with the gratin topping. Bake until the potatoes are cooked through, about 35-40 minutes. Let it rest for about 10- 15 minutes and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.