Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Advertisement

Conn. State Police look for three men suspected of armed robbery

Police look for three men who robbed a gas station in Ellington
Police look for three men who robbed a gas station in Ellington(Connecticut State Police | WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -Police are looking for three men who robbed a gas station at gunpoint late Saturday night.

According to officials, two men walked into a Valero gas station on 1 Main Street in Ellington around 8:30 pm. A third man stayed outside according to police.

One of the two men inside the store then demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint, police say.

According to police, the three men then ran from the store and drove away in a silver or grey car with black rims.

The suspects were described as Black or Hispanic men in police reports.

Police look for three men who robbed a gas station in Ellington
Police look for three men who robbed a gas station in Ellington(Connecticut State Police | WFSB)

Officials describe one of the suspects as 5′8″ and weighing 200 lbs. According to police, he was the man who held the gun during the robbery. Police say he wore a tan jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black neck gator, gray knit hat, a white hood, and glasses.

The second man inside of the gas station was 5′10″ and weighed 180 lbs., according to police descriptions. He was observed wearing tan work boots, blue jeans, a tan jacket, and a green hooded sweatshirt.

Police look for three men who robbed a gas station in Ellington
Police look for three men who robbed a gas station in Ellington(Connecticut State Police | WFSB)

Police have not yet given a description for the third suspect outside of the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (860) 896-3272, or email christopher.sackett@ct.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Temperatures will drop close to but not quite freezing, which means we’ll stay above the 32...
Technical Discussion: Near record warmth is expected on Sunday and brings several rounds of rain
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy details the impact the Russian invasion has had on sleep.
Conn. congressmen, others speak with Ukrainian President
Conn. congressmen, others speak with Ukrainian President
Conn. congressmen, others speak with Ukrainian President