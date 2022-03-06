Conn. State Police look for three men suspected of armed robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -Police are looking for three men who robbed a gas station at gunpoint late Saturday night.

According to officials, two men walked into a Valero gas station on 1 Main Street in Ellington around 8:30 pm. A third man stayed outside according to police.

One of the two men inside the store then demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint, police say.

According to police, the three men then ran from the store and drove away in a silver or grey car with black rims.

The suspects were described as Black or Hispanic men in police reports.

Police look for three men who robbed a gas station in Ellington (Connecticut State Police | WFSB)

Officials describe one of the suspects as 5′8″ and weighing 200 lbs. According to police, he was the man who held the gun during the robbery. Police say he wore a tan jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black neck gator, gray knit hat, a white hood, and glasses.

The second man inside of the gas station was 5′10″ and weighed 180 lbs., according to police descriptions. He was observed wearing tan work boots, blue jeans, a tan jacket, and a green hooded sweatshirt.

Police look for three men who robbed a gas station in Ellington (Connecticut State Police | WFSB)

Police have not yet given a description for the third suspect outside of the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (860) 896-3272, or email christopher.sackett@ct.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.