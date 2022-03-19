Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Man dead after shooting in Bridgeport, police say

WFSB File.
WFSB File.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the shooting on Stratford Avenue around 11:38 p.m.

They found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, police say.

Police say Fredrick Shelby, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We’re back to the fog, clouds, and showers for Saturday. On the flip side, we’ll have...
Forecast: Bright with record warmth today, then more rain...
Tomorrow will be a big day for the City of Hartford. Several events are planned, including the...
Rain won’t stop Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day
A Middletown bakery is making sure that a Ukrainian family that just arrived getting a warm...
Middletown bakery raises money for Ukrainian refugee family
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson says you'll need the umbrella Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Overcast & Showers For The First Half Of The Weekend, Some Sunshine For Tomorrow!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast