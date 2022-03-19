Man dead after shooting in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the shooting on Stratford Avenue around 11:38 p.m.

They found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, police say.

Police say Fredrick Shelby, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.

