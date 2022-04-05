Supply chain issues lead to cleat shortage

(WFSB) - The supply chain problems created by the pandemic are affecting local youth sports with a cleat shortage.

Sports activities are in high gear right now for young athletes, but it’s the parents who are running around, trying to find cleats.

“There are just supply chain problems with capacity to be able to manufacture enough footwear,” said Michael Disibio.

Disibio, who owns three New Balance stores, says the problem started months ago.

Customers can’t find them.

They’re on social media asking where they can find cleats.

“Kids would come in say I’m looking for set of spikes, I looked in the store, looked online,” said NFA coach Tom Teixeira.

Teixeira says his athletes are settling for any style and color or is closet of hand me downs.

“These are running spikes these are the simplest kind these are probably the cheapest and easiest to get,” Teixera said.

Athletes, you may be able to find some cleats but it may not be the color that you want.

“More than half of our customers and 90% of the phone calls are: do you have this cleat in my size? And can you put it on hold?” said Rachel Mintell at Play it Again Sports in West Hartford.

Customers will travel up to an hour away to size up what’s on the shelf.

“It’s not the end of the world but it’s not easy for parents right now,” Mintell said.

“I think this year the kind of lesson is you just kind of have to work with what’s available,” said Disibio.

