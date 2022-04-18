Cruise ship returns to New London for first time in 4 years

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The incoming storm may delay Monday night’s departure of the Ocean Navigator.

It’s the first cruise ship to visit Connecticut in nearly 4 years.

88 passengers are mid-way through a 17-day voyage aboard the Ocean Navigator, a 300-foot-long vessel making its way to Halifax from Savannah.

“This is by far the smallest ship, really enjoying it,” said Barb Coplan of Seattle.

“It’s just great to get out. The size of this ship you get into these neat cities. You can’t get here otherwise,” said Randy Coplan.

Passengers had the option of looking into the city’s rich maritime history with a two-hour bus and museums tour, a visit to Fort Trumbull and the Shaw Mansion off Bank Street.

Mayor Mike Passero greeted the captain and exchanged gifts as this is the first cruise ship visit in four years and the crew’s first excursion during COVID-19.

“We were laid up for 2 years this is our first cruise after the pandemic,” said Captain Gary Kerr of the Ocean Navigator.

Passenger Helen Nerod is from Texas and thrilled to make port in New London.

“I think it’s a very exciting journey we’re taking, best part halfway up here’s my son,” she said.

The Nerods were going for some lobster rolls.

The ocean navigator is scheduled to leave around 6 p.m. but because of the storm they may wait until the morning to leave for Newport.

