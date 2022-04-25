New Haven to hand out 5,000 COVID rapid tests, masks

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven city leaders are continuing their efforts to help residents battle COVID-19.

Monday, New Haven residents will be able to pick up a few of the 5,000 rapid test kits and masks for free.

The event comes as the statewide positivity rate continues to increase.

As of Friday, it sat at 8.09 percent.

To get the tests and masks, all people must do is visit one of the five branches of the New Haven Public Library.

In a recent tweet, Gov. Ned Lamont addressed the state’s current COVID-19 numbers.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 4,828

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 59,647

➡️% Positive: 8.09%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 188 (+27)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/OCbPteWL0X — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 22, 2022

While cases of severe illness were down, there was a slight increase in the total number of positive cases, which has been measured week-to-week.

Cities and towns have started to take more action and accountability for their own residents, as was the case in New Haven.

City leaders said they wanted to break down the barriers of accessing testing kits and make them more widely available for anyone who wants them.

“While cases of severe illness are down, the uptick in cases associated with the highly transmissible BA.2 variant means we can’t let our guard down, especially amidst the recent relaxing of mask requirements,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “It’s critical that New Haveners continue to have free and convenient access to COVID-19 tests so that they can protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. We’re glad that these 5,000 free at-home rapid test kits can be made available to New Haven residents at our public libraries.”

Anyone who can’t make it on Monday will have another opportunity on Thursday.

Here are the distribution schedules:

Monday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Ives Main Library | 133 Elm St.

Fair Haven Library | 182 Grand Ave.

Stetson Library | 197 Dixwell Ave.

Wilson Library |303 Washington Ave.

Monday, April 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.:

Mitchell Library | 37 Harrison St.

Thursday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

All five libraries: Ives, Fair Haven, Mitchell, Stetson & Wilson

New Haven plans to hand out 5,000 free rapid COVID test kids on Monday and Thursday.

