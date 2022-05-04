CT State Capitol Police hold food drive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut State Capitol Police collected food and other items in the State Capitol Police Food Drive.

The department talked about the items collected in a press conference Tuesday.

CT Capitol Police Food Drive (CT Capitol Police)

Chief Luiz Casanova and Community Relations Officer Corporal Erica O’Connor will present the items to The Village for Families & Children.

“Many of the donations to our food drive were made by the Connecticut General Assembly Staff, our elected officials, and their staff, as well as members from the Association of Connecticut Lobbyists,” capitol police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.