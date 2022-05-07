Twenty Towns
Watertown Police investigate suspicious death

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Watertown Police say they are investigating a suspicious death near Ice House Road.

Officials with Watertown Police say they received a call at 7:51 am reporting that a man was found unresponsive near Echo Lake trail off of Ice House Road.

First responders say the man was deceased on the scene.

Officials say the circumstances appear to be ‘suspicious in nature’.

Watertown Police Department’s Detective Bureau are investigating the incident with the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.

Officials say Ice House road will be closed from Saco Street to Echo Street until further notice.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes for the time being.

