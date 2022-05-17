Police continue to investigate teen’s murder in Shelton

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to piece together a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a high school student.

The teen was killed at a house party over the weekend, but there still haven’t been any arrests.

Shelton detectives are building their case with the end goal of getting an arrest warrant.

When dealing with a serious case and it involves kids, its likely going to take a little longer.

“This is really a tragic case, for everybody that’s involved. It’s important to note juvenile cases, where young people are involved, you want to be meticulously perfect in everything that you do,” said former State Police Lieutenant and Eyewitness News Law Enforcement Analyst J. Paul Vance.

Vance says in the case of the Saturday night stabbing in Shelton that left 17-year-old Fairfield Prep junior Jimmy McGrath dead and three other teens injured, that starts with collecting evidence.

“In this day and age with electronics, cell phones and video and photographs, you want to examine that stuff. You want to make sure you get all the facts and circumstances and then when that’s completed, you want the forensic evidence examined,” said Vance.

Then he says there are all the interviews, which will likely take longer - since you’re dealing with juveniles.

“When you have young people, many times you need a parent, depending on the age, you need a parent present during an interview, parent may want to have an attorney there and the attorney is tied up in court, you’ve got to wait until he or she is available, so all those factors enter into an investigation as you’re looking at every fact that took place that night,” Vance said.

Vance says that means stressing to witnesses any information they give is not going to harm them, but only help with the investigation.

“The interview process is difficult when you’re dealing with younger people. You don’t want to traumatize them, but you certainly want to be fair when you speak to them as an investigator,” said Vance.

He adds as investigators work to uncover as much information as they can, they don’t want to overlook anything, especially when there is the potential for felony charges.

“Because of the ages involved, it’s definitely going to take longer, but again, you want to be very cautious,” said Vance. “Consider, we’re talking about young people here and this is a serious case and it could affect many people for the rest of their lives.”

Shelton police call this an active and ongoing investigation, and they ask anyone with information to contact detectives.

