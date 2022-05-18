Twenty Towns
16-year-old arrested for stabbing death of teen in Shelton

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Fairfield Prep student in Shelton.

According to Shelton police, the 16-year-old suspect from Milford was charged with killing 17-year-old James McGrath of Shelton.

The juvenile was charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

The teen was held on a $2 million bond and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

McGrath was stabbed during a house party over the weekend.

James McGrath
The Shelton Detective Bureau said it is still actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

