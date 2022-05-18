16-year-old arrested for stabbing death of teen in Shelton
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Fairfield Prep student in Shelton.
According to Shelton police, the 16-year-old suspect from Milford was charged with killing 17-year-old James McGrath of Shelton.
The juvenile was charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault.
The teen was held on a $2 million bond and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
McGrath was stabbed during a house party over the weekend.
The Shelton Detective Bureau said it is still actively investigating this case.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.
