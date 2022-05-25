Family of Sandy Hook victims call for action after Texas shooting

(WFSB) - The tragedy in Texas is reopening wounds for many Sandy Hook families.

Eyewitness News Spoke with Nicole Hockley and Hannah D’Avino.

Hannah’s sister Rachel was killed in Sandy Hook and Hannah has been diagnosed with PTSD.

She says each time there’s a tragedy like this, memories come flooding back.

“I was shaking, vomiting, I really felt like I was back there, waiting to hear about news about my sister,” said Hannah.

That’s how Hannah reacted when she heard about the second deadliest school shooting in United States history.

“I’ve been having flashbacks of my mother’s scream from when she found out that Rachel was dead,” Hannah said.

Hannah’s sister Rachel was killed in the Sandy Hook shootings and those vivid flashbacks are triggered with each mass shooting.

“I feel like I’m back in 2012,” said Hannah.

Nearly ten years later the haunting memories haven’t faded and Hannah says the nation’s gun laws haven’t changed either.

“Whether it’s gun control or mental health, the changes need to happen,” Hannah said.

Hannah says anger, sadness and bewilderment are emotions many Sandy Hook families share.

Nicole Hockley’s six-year-old son Dylan was killed in the shooting.

“We’re becoming too immune to this as a country. This is not the way it’s supposed to be,” said Hockley.

Hockley is the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence by teaching children about warning signs before violence occurs.

“I don’t know how much more our country can take of going through that same cycle of ‘thoughts and prayers’ and lack of action,” Hockley said.

If someone were to put themselves in the shoes of a sandy hook survivor or a relative of a victim, some may be discouraged as each tragedy unfolds.

Hannah and Nicole vow they won’t give up.

“Sure as heck isn’t easy. I have a surviving son and he brings me joy. Doing something to honor Dylan, to prevent other families from feeling this, as many as I can, I wouldn’t say it brings me joy, but it certainly brings me purpose,” Hockley said.

“It can be discouraging, but we’re not going to stop,” said Hannah.

Hannah said that a handful of survivors are heading to Texas to be there for the families who are now experiencing what they did nearly 10 years ago.

They’ll share advice on how to heal and how to prepare for the excruciating days ahead.

Hannah has not made one of these trips herself. She says it’s still too raw for her.

