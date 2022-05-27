CT’s summer tourism season officially kicks off

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s summer tourism season officially kicked off on Friday.

State officials scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison to remind residents of the state’s Passports to Parks Program.

The program offers drivers with Connecticut license plates no-cost parking at all state parks and beaches.

At the news conference, Gov. Ned Lamont will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commissioner Katie Dykes and Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

Lamont on Thursday announced the state’s summer tourism campaign, which the Connecticut Office of Tourism called “Find Your Vibe.”

“Connecticut is an exciting place to be that offers all kinds of experiences and the ‘Find Your Vibe’ campaign captures that in a way we haven’t seen, heard, or felt before,” Lamont said. “The campaign and website are high on energy and personality and serve as a fantastic introduction or re-introduction to Connecticut for travelers near and far. All of this is great news for Connecticut businesses and the state’s economy as we head into the summer months.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.