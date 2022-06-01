Connecticut families can start applying today for the state’s child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As of Wednesday, people in Connecticut were able to start applying for a tax rebate just for families.

The rebate, which was created as part of the budget bill that Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law last month, provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

While not everyone was qualified to receive the rebate, the Department of Revenue Services estimated more than 300,000 households could meet eligibility.

Connecticut residents can apply for the child tax credit on the DRS’s website here.

Those applicants may see that extra money relatively soon.

The filer status Income threshold is as follows:

Single or married filing separately $100,000 or less

Head of household $169,000 or less

Married filing jointly $200,000 or less

The rebate is for middle class families; however, those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

The period to apply began on Wednesday, June 1 and ends on July 31. The DRS said eligible families should start to receive their rebates in late August, right before the start of the new school year.

“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Lamont said. “The application period is now open, and all applications must be submitted by July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their 2021 federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

The rebate came as the Biden Administration pushed inflation as a top priority. It recently announced proposals aimed at boosting the U.S. economy. However, some of those presidential plans will need support of Congress, which could be a challenge.

“We are going to have to squeeze this inflation down, get past the problem, frankly, created by this all-Democratic government insistent on dumping $2 trillion on the economy,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader.

