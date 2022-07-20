Great Day CT
Police searching for person of interest in Waterbury mother’s death

Waterbury police are searching for this person in connection to a mother’s murder earlier this...
Waterbury police are searching for this person in connection to a mother’s murder earlier this year.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol and Dennis Valera
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a person of interest in a mother’s murder earlier this year.

Police said 56-year-old Mabel Martinez Mercado was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in April.

Waterbury mother killed during drug deal gone wrong
Waterbury mother killed during drug deal gone wrong

The shooting happened on Orange Street on April 9.

Two homes were hit by bullets in the incident, said police.

Waterbury police said Levi Brock, 34, of New Haven, was arrested in connection to the case in May.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

