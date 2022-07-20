Police searching for person of interest in Waterbury mother’s death

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a person of interest in a mother’s murder earlier this year.

Police said 56-year-old Mabel Martinez Mercado was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in April.

The shooting happened on Orange Street on April 9.

Two homes were hit by bullets in the incident, said police.

Waterbury police said Levi Brock, 34, of New Haven, was arrested in connection to the case in May.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

