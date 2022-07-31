Bloomfield man to get new charges after 77-year-old man dies in domestic violence case

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 77-year-old man died after he was brutally assaulted in Bloomfield on Friday.

Bloomfield Police said they responded to 18 Walsh Street around 9:00 pm on reports of a serious assault.

When officials got to the scene, they detained the suspect in the driveway and provided medical care to the victim.

The victim was then transported to St. Francis Hospital. Despite medical treatment, the man died on Sunday.

The family member who made the 911 call told police they heard banging coming from the first floor.

When they went to see what was happening, the caller found the victim on the floor suffering from severe head and facial injuries.

Police arrested 32-year-old Kevin Carter from Bloomfield on Friday. He was initially charged with assault of an elderly person.

Police upgraded this incident from a case of domestic violence to a homicide. Bloomfield Police are working with state prosecutors to establish new charges for Carter.

Carter is currently held on $700,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.